On December 29, Marvin M. Milstein of Reisterstown at 81. He is survived by daughters Jennifer (Brent) Johnson and Dr. Deborah (Dr. J Bryan) Herchelroath; sister Pauline (Herman) Hohauser; and grandchildren Hannah Johnson, Katie Johnson, Lexi Herchelroath and Delaney Herchelroath. Marvin was predeceased by wife Susan F. Milstein (née Matz); siblings Gertrude Milstein (Jim Downs), Charles (Jeanette) Milstein, Herbert (Zelda) Milstein, Morris (Bette) Milstein and Norton Milstein; and mother Anne Milstein (née Bass).

Poppy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, with a wonderful sense of humor and a huge heart. He couldn’t wait to catch up to the love of his life, Susan, who passed earlier this month.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster, MD 21157.