On January 29, Marvin S. Miller of Baltimore at 86. He is survived by his wife Ruth Miller (née Schofer); children Jodi (Scott) Taylor, Neil (Debbie) Miller and Shelley (Benjamin) Nathanson; and grandchildren Anya Hammerman, Jared Nathanson, Chase Nathanson and Owen Nathanson. He will be missed by all who knew him. He will be forever in our hearts.

Contributions may be sent to Talmudical Academy, 4445 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.