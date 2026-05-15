Maryland Primary: Who Will Replace Rep. Steny Hoyer?

When Rep. Steny Hoyer announced his retirement in January, the open seat for Maryland’s 5th Congressional District sparked the interest of more than 30 candidates.

While some candidates have left the race as Election Day nears, it’s still seemingly anyone’s game.

Hoyer is known for his vocal support of a strong U.S.- Israel relationship and has worked closely with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). When he announced his retirement, he endorsed his former campaign manager, Adrian Boafo.

Boafo holds endorsements from more than 40 state and local legislators and organizations, including Gov. Wes Moore, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks and Rep. Sarah Elfreth, in addition to Hoyer. Under his foreign policy agenda, Boafo said he intends to strengthen the U.S.-Israel alliance, ensure funding and security assistance to the State of Israel, and increase humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

Boafo has served on the Bowie City Council and was mayor pro tempore. As a Maryland state delegate, he sponsored several bills, including the Maryland Raise the Wage Act. He has focused his platform on affordable living in Maryland.

While Boafo had an early advantage, other candidates bring name recognition. Prince George’s County Council Member Wala Blegay filed to run at the end of February.

Blegay, in an interview with TANTV, said she supports Palestinian rights and a two-state solution and opposes money and arms sales to Israel, stating, “no money should be leaving this country.”

On May 12, CAIR Action, an affiliate of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), endorsed Blegay, which she posted to her Facebook page.

Her candidacy lists over a dozen legislative priorities, including, but not limited to, reducing Pentagon spending to reinvest into the country, advancing food as medicine initiatives (increasing access to diet- and nutrition-rich food programs) and affordable living.

Another recognizable name running for Congress is Harry Dunn, a former U.S. Capitol Police officer who gained a national following in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Dunn resides in Maryland’s 8th Congressional District and previously ran for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District in 2024 against Rep. Sarah Elfreth. He threw his hat in the ring for Hoyer’s seat in February.

Under his legislative priorities, Dunn said he wants to maintain and improve the U.S.-Israel relationship, stand up for Palestinian civilians and fight for humanitarian aid.

With nearly one month to go before the primary election, Dunn has stood out in his fundraising efforts, raising $2,073,664 in the first quarter of the year, according to Maryland Matters reporting on recent figures from the Federal Election Commission.

While Boafo’s campaign fund was bolstered by many of Hoyer’s financial supporters, he doesn’t come close to Dunn. Or to Quincy Bareebe, who has also brought more than $2 million to the race, much of which has been from her own pocket.

Bareebe, a small business owner of an assisted living facility, plans to tackle lowering the cost of living, investing in education and public safety, accessible healthcare, creating jobs, immigration reform and supporting veterans.

Another candidate out of Prince George’s County, former County Executive Rushern Baker, also entered the race at the end of February, receiving an endorsement from former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley.

His legislative priorities list holding President Donald Trump accountable, lowering costs for families, strengthening healthcare, and supporting caregivers, medical research and veterans. He has also publicly taken stances against recent antisemitic incidents.

On March 13, after a car rammed into a synagogue in Michigan, Baker posted to Facebook, “Houses of worship should be a place of peace, reflection, and safety and an attack on any faith is an attack on all of us. This tragedy is a painful reminder of the urgent need to confront hate and antisemitism. We must stand firmly with our Jewish friends and neighbors and reaffirm our commitment to dignity, safety, and the freedom to worship without fear.”

Another name on the ballot voters might recognize from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is Dave Sundberg, former head of the FBI Washington Field Office who also shared a statement on March 13 on Facebook.

“The attacks in Michigan and at Old Dominion University are deeply disturbing. During my career in the FBI, our mission was simple: stop threats before they become tragedies and protect the communities we serve. We must stand together against terrorism and the hatred that fuels it,” he wrote.

Sundberg is running on the platform of holding those in public office accountable, supporting federal workers, reestablishing global alliances and affordable living.

Other names on the ballot for Maryland’s primary include Mark Arness, Reuben Collins, Ellis Colvin, Arthur Ellis, Elldwnia English, Terry Jackson, Harry Jarin, Walter Kirkland, Jerry Lightfoot, Heather Luper, James Mackle, Leigha Messick, Keith Salkowski, Kenneth Simons, Alexis Solis, Tracy Starr, Harold Tolbert, Nicole A. Williams, Chris Chaffee, Michelle Talkington, and Bryan DuVal.

Primary day for Marylanders is June 23, with early voting taking place June 11-18.

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