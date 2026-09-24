Maryland Shuls, Others Receive $8M in Federal Security Funding

On Wednesday, both Maryland’s U.S. senators and its eight representatives in the House announced $8.6 million in federal funding that will be used to increase security at 49 religious institutions and community centers in the state.

“Amidst an alarming increase in antisemitism, Islamophobia and other forms of toxic hate, Team Maryland is surging more than $8.6 million in federal Nonprofit Security Grants to protect our people,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who is Jewish. “No American should become a target of senseless violence and intimidation, especially in their house of worship.”

The Baltimore area Jewish institutions that will receive funding are:

Beth Tfiloh Congregation dba Beth Tfiloh Camps

Chabad of Greengate Maryland

Chabad of Harford County

Congregation Kneseth Israel

Hebrew School of the Performing Arts

Jewels Therapy Clinic

Talmudical Academy of Baltimore

Safe Green Transit Corporation

In the Washington, D.C., area, organizations include:

Chabad Lubavitch of Bowie

Chabad Lubavitch of Upper Montgomery County

Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School Lower School

Congregation B’nai Tzedek

Israel on Campus Coalition

Kehilat Pardes

Tikvat Israel Congregation

The funding is provided through the Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, specifically designed to enhance security at “high-risk nonprofits, including faith-based institutions,” according to a press release from Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

Van Hollen said in a statement that this funding will help Marylanders of all religious backgrounds practice safely and securely.

“Every Marylander deserves to be able to exercise their right to religious freedom and worship without fear for their safety. Our faith institutions also help build community in many ways, from providing spiritual services to offering youth programs to supporting local families. As that work continues, we have also seen an appalling increase in threats against faith-based organizations across the state, and we know that more federal funding and reforms are necessary to meet the growing security measures needed to keep community members safe,” said Van Hollen. “We will continue working to increase funds for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and to see that these investments go where they are needed most, in light of recent changes to this program.”

The release states that the Nonprofit Security Grant Program was apportioned $300 million in fiscal 2026 funding, an increase from $274.5 million in funding in fiscal 2025.

In addition to Van Hollen and Raskin, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks and Reps. Steny Hoyer, Kweisi Mfume, Andy Harris, Glenn Ivey, Sarah Elfreth, April McClain Delaney and Johnny Olszewski joined in the announcement.

Alsobrooks noted in a statement that this funding is part of the larger goal of making Maryland safer as a whole.

“All Marylanders deserve to feel safe in their homes, schools, communities — and especially in places of worship. It was critical that Team Maryland fight to secure over $8 million in federal funding to strengthen security at religious centers in our state. And I won’t stop fighting until all Marylanders feel and are safe,” said Alsobrooks.

Elfreth said that this funding comes at a critical time. Americans of various backgrounds — including Jews — have faced discrimination and even hate crimes because of their identity.

“Especially as religious institutions spend more and more on security and the number of hate crimes continues to rise, Congress has an important responsibility to ensure the safety of all of our neighbors,” she said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com