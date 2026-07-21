Matthew Baron: Baltimore Resident Helps Spready Kashrut, Health Far and Wide

Matthew Baron had worked in advertising for 27 years when he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Baron looked at his life and work and saw a correlation. For much of his career, he had helped produce campaigns that advertised unhealthy foods.

So, he decided to do something about it — not just for himself, but for other Americans, as well. Particularly, people looking for healthy options, those who suffer from food allergies and Orthodox Jews.

While Baron still does other work too, his primary venture is Wholesale Nuts And Dried Fruit, a website that does exactly what its name describes: sells healthy, allergen-free and kosher foods in bulk to those who are looking for natural foods at an affordable cost.

For Baron, the business has been a massive success, with a perfect five-star review average across 455 Google reviews. It’s also helped bring kosher options to Jews far and wide, many of whom don’t live in a place with kosher restaurants and grocers. Not only has he heard praise from these far-flung Jews, but he’s had some funny moments come from the venture, too.

“One of my favorite memories is having a rabbi show up [at the warehouse] in Salt Lake City to certify it [as kosher] in front of a bunch of Mormons,” he said. “They were standing there with their eyes wide open. I can still picture their faces [as he] wrapped tefillin and everything.”

Baron understands the plight of a rural Jew, as for a while he was based in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Located in the heart of Amish country with a population of less than 10,000, Lititz served as a midway point between Washington, D.C., and New York for Baron, which made sense given his work in advertising and film production in both cities. He also praised it as “one of the most creative places in the country,” given its role in producing stages and sets for shows.

Even so, Baron found himself looking for Jewish community. He would often make the one-hour and 45-minute drive down to Baltimore to attend events with Shalom Social Club, a group for Jewish adults that brings people together for fun hangouts and events.

Eventually, the strength of the Jewish community, city life and prospect of meeting other Jews in search of a relationship led Baron to want to move to Baltimore full-time.

“If you’re looking for single Jews, you’ve got to head to where the buildings are,” he joked. “[In Baltimore] you get to meet different kinds of Sephardic and Ashkenazi Jews and people from different places around the world, and that happens in a big city … Washington, Baltimore, the DMV is just kind of where my interest is.”

In addition to work in advertising and food, Baron is experienced in the film industry. He just attended the premiere of a documentary he worked on about Burning Man that’s being released on Netflix. He was on-scene at the festival in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, doing a variety of production-centric roles. In fact, one of his duties linked two of his passions.

“You have [to be able to] feed people, so my whole truck was full of snacks. I would feed the crew and make sure they had snacks. There was a guy who was a chef, and we kind of teamed up together,” Baron said.

Baron, who most people call by his last name, said that one of the most Jewish things about him has to do with his film career, specifically his first job out of college.

“My first job was for Ridley and Tony Scott, I worked on a movie called ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ [about ancient Israel],” he said. “At the same time, my sister moved to Israel. Now when I go and visit her, it’s like the place that I had worked on building in the movie.”

Baron has found a real passion for healing through food, whether it be for himself or communities who value it just as much as he does.

“The more time I spend in Baltimore, the more modern Orthodox people I meet. They have such a love of kosher food. They don’t just love it, they’re enthusiastic about it. You get the same thing with different people, like vegans, or cancer patients, or people who are anti-chemicals,” he said. “They just have an enthusiasm that’s infectious.”

Hopefully, he said, his business will continue to grow and he will be able to spread that infectious love to people far and wide — all from his home base of Baltimore.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com