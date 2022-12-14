On November 14, Maurice Fluegel Levie of Baltimore at 104. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth Levie (née Maleson), with whom he celebrated an 80th-wedding anniversary in September. He is also survived by his children: Carolyn Levie Handler, Eleanor Levie (Carl Harrington), Leonard (Bozena) Levie and Benjamin (Karyn) Levie. He was predeceased by son James Fluegel Levie. Maurice was a family patriarch, dear to niece Judy Tarses Sherr and nephew Mark Tarses; grandfather to six; great-grandfather to 13; as well as great-great-grandfather to a recent newborn.

He had a voracious appetite for words, languages, texts and gadgets of all kinds. Maurice subscribed to many newspapers and magazines. and thoughtfully clipped articles to send to family and friends he knew would be interested in the topics. He was a veteran who served in India during World War II, a trustworthy stockbroker for most of his career and a masterful chess player, besting all comers as recently as this summer.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to Har Sinai Oheb Shalom Congregation.