Maurice Sidney Bass, of Baltimore, passed away on May 25, at the age of 85. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Bass (nee Kupfer); his loving children, Stacey (Andreas) McPherson, Jennifer (Daniel) Tambellini, Laura Bass (Michael Smith), and Barbara Kann (Jeff Hanna); cherished grandchildren, Keith McPherson, Jason McPherson, and Sophie Smith. He was predeceased by his loving daughter, Stephanie Kann; dear sister, Thelma (Malcolm) Jacobson; devoted nephew, David Jacobson, and loving parents, Rena and Samuel Bass.