On May 7, Max Walter Rosenstein of Owings Mills at 28. He is survived by mother Perrie F. Walter; sister Bari Rosenstein; uncles and aunts Harold M. “Hal” (Ann) Walter, Marcy Ginsburg, and Mark (Treecy) Rosenstein; and cousins Elon, Benjamin and Brooks Walter, Joseph Wilner, Michael Ginsburg, and Lauren Ginsburg and Natalie Rosenstein. He was predeceased by father Samuel “Sammy” Rosenstein; grandparents Paul and Marilyn Walter and Stephen and Sue Rosenstein. He was a creative, sweet and loving person. He was loved by his family and many friends.

Contributions may be sent to Hebrew Free Loan Association of Baltimore (please designate the Walter Education Fund), 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.