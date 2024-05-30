On May 13, Maxwell Stuart Wappel of Frederick at 32. He is survived by parents Diane Stuart and Joseph Wappel; brother Samuel Wappel; uncle Bob; aunt Wynsome; cousin Brian; aunt Bee; and cousins Geoffrey, Margaret and Stephen. An artist, world-traveler, storyteller, shaman and Mandarin-speaker, a lover of freedom, democracy and country, a student of history, a compassionate human being, a loyal and loving friend and brother to many, whose strength, courage, humor and love will be deeply missed. The spirit in which he lived will carry on in those who loved and knew him.

Contributions may be sent to the Hong Kong Democracy Council, 1301 K St. NW, Suite 300W, Washington, DC 20005.