On Sept. 16, Maya Saakyan (née Pyatok) of Pikesville at 91. She is survived by son Sergey (Victoria) Saakyan; granddaughters Alexandra (Warren) Balmores, Anait (Bill) Freeman; great-grandchildren Nicholas Balmores, Genevieve and Tristan Freeman; and nephew Mark Pyatok. She was predeceased by parents Sheva and Mark Pyatok.

