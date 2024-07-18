On July 6, Maya Wolshonok of Baltimore at 84. She is survived by husband Peter Gafinowitch; children Michael Gafinowitch and Helena (James) Stone; brother Vladimir (Rosa) Volshonok; grandchildren Simcha (Chaya Rachel) Stone, Eli Stone, Shimon Stone and Adina Stone; great-grandchild Gittel Stone; brother-in-law Lazar Gafinovich; and nieces and nephews Mark Bunich, Michael Bunich, Tatyana Bunich, Stella Ostrovskaya, Joseph Volshonok, Jenna Lubara and Olga Roshupkin. She was predeceased by parents Esther and Semyon Volshonok.

