On September 10, Mayer Falk of Claymont, Del. at 89. He is survived by wife Teresa Falk (née Scott); daughters Ellen Samet (Bob), Kathy Schwarzschild (Alan), and Lisa Harden (Heath); grandchildren Jonathan Samet (Heather), Jason Sherwood, Stephanie Adner (Matt), Rachel Wade (Kevin), and Jennifer Robbins (Jeremy); great-grandchildren Spencer and Parker Samet, Anna and Emily Wade, and Jordan and Landon Robbins; and siblings Philip (the late Joyce) Falk, Melvin (Carole) Falk, and Toba Falk. he was predeceased by daughter Nancy Sherwood (Gene); grandson Larry Samet; and parents Jacob and Miriam Falk (née Abramson).

Everyone who knew Mayer felt his big heart and giving nature. He always had a story or funny joke to share. The family would like to thank the Emergency and ICU at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md., for their compassionate care during Mayer’s short stay. They’d also like to thank all of their family and friends for their support and prayers.

Contributions may be sent to the Fisher House for Families of the Fallen, 116 Purple Heart Dr., Dover AFB, DE 19902