On March 24, Mayer Pelta of Venice, Florida, at 73. He is survived by wife Judy Pelta (née Deitchman); children Michelle (Jason) Elover and David (Elissa) Pelta; sister Paula (Burton) Spiwak; and grandchildren Logan Elover, Ashlynn Elover, Cara Pelta and Gavin Pelta. He was predeceased by parents Sala and Charles Pelta.

Contributions may be sent to the Towson University Foundation – Heidi Deitchman Memorial Scholarship, Fund #35264, Towson University Attn: Frank Sneeringer College of Business and Economics, 8000 York Road, Towson, MD 21252.