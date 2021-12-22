On Dec. 4, Bernard Mazer of Baltimore at 87. He is survived by wife Arlene Mazer (née Levin); son Millard (Karen) Mazer; and grandchildren Mark Mazer, Julie Mazer and David Mazer. He was predeceased by son Allan (Ruth-Anne) Mazer; siblings Julius (Mildred) Mazer, Helen (Maury) Schreiber and Harold Mazer; and parents Rose and Joseph Mazer. He was also survived by sister-in-law Joyce Mazer.

Contributions may be sent to the Mazer Morning Minyan at Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.