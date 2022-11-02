On October 15, Melvin Pollack of Baltimore at 87. He is survived by wife Phyllis Pollack (née Brotman); children Andrew (Lori) Pollack; grandchildren Aaron Buckheit, Rebecca (John) Burkhardt, Milan Silverman, Ellie Pollack and Landon Silverman; and sons-in-law Marc Silverman and Ronald Buckheit. He was predeceased by daughters Wendi Buckheit and Eileen Pollack Silverman; parents Anna and Frank Pollack; and siblings Sidney Pollack, Rose Pollack Simon, Sarah Pollack Nixon and Sylvia Pollack Lieberman.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Hebrew Congregation (MMAE), 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.