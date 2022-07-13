On June 26, Melvin Winer of Owings Mills at 83. He is survived by wife Carol Winer (née Nagel); daughter Lesley (Ryan) Bogash; grandson Alec Bogash; and nephews Laurence Kahn, Mitchell Kahn and Russell Kahn. He was predeceased by son Andrew Lee Winer; brother Arthur Winer; parents Frieda and Joel Winer; and mother and father-in-law, Esther and Louis Nagel.

Contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220; or The Compassionate Friends, 48660 Pontiac Trail, #930808, Wixom, MI 48393.