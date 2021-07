On June 30, Mariya Meyman of Columbia at 86. She is survived by children Leonid (Julia) Slavinsky and Edward (Ganna) Meyman; sister Basya Kruk; grandchildren Roksana Slavinsky (Dan Wolf), Abigail (Shawn) West, Isabel Slavinsky, Gera Meyman (Aaron Cox), Alexandra Meyman and Samuel Meyman; and great-grandchild Theodore Wolf. She was predeceased by husband Leonid Meyman and parents Raisa and Gedalia Kruk.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish National Fund – Trees for Israel, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570.