On April 29, Michael Glasser of Parkton at 60. He is survived by wife Janelle Glasser (née Nelson); children Sara Glasser, Ben Glasser and Molly Glasser; sister Jill (Ira) Miller; and stepmother Jill Voran. He was predeceased by parents Elaine Herlocher and Joel Glasser and stepfather Chuck Herlocher. An adoring father, brother, husband, leader and friend. He brought joy and love to everyone who knew him. He loved music of all genres, pomegranates, card collecting, his baby goats and, above all else, his family and friends.

Contributions may be sent to American Red Cross, 4700 Mount Hope Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215.