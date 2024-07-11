On July 2, Michael H. Yerman of Baltimore at 84. He is survived by husband Marc Hayes; former wife Janice (Bruce) Bolten; sons William “Billy” L. (Michele) Yerman, James “Jimmy” S. (Lanie) Yerman and Steven H. (Sara) Yerman; sister Debra Oppenheim; grandchildren Cara (Brad) Garfield, Savannah Yerman, Lila Yerman, PJ Yerman, Evan Yerman and Rendon Yerman; and great-grandson Jack Garfield. He was predeceased by brother-in-law Herb Schneider and parents Sophia and Philip Yerman.

Contributions may be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741; Human Rights Campaign Fund, 1640 Rhode Island Avenue, Washington, DC 20036; or AIDS Action Baltimore, Inc., 14 East Eager St., Baltimore, MD 21202.