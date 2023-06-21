On June 5, Michael I. Caplin of Cockeysville at 57. He is survived by wife Randi Caplin (née Brockman); children Kolby S. Caplin and Konnor M. Caplin; siblings Karon Caplin, Bradley (Shani) Greenberg and Deborah (Steve) Toms; stepmother Frances Caplin; nieces and nephews Jade (Ben) Rose, Kane (Zoe) Fallon, Korey (Shannon) Brockman, Jack Greenberg, Yuval Ben-David, Dillon Toms, Sarah Toms, Paige Toms, Kyle (Ali) Glazer, Kourtney Glazer and Kameron Glazer; great-nieces and nephews Riley Rose, Albie Fallon, Sonny Fallon, Kallie Brockman, Evie Brockman and Brodie Brockman; siblings-in-law Ricky (Melanie) Brockman and Stacey (David) Glazer; and mother-in-law Hannah Brockman. He was predeceased by sister Mandy Caplin; parents Melvin Caplin and Ann Phillips; and niece Kasey Brockman.

Contributions may be sent to ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850.