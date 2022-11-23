On November 2, Michael Katz of Catonsville at 36. He is survived by his parents, Jerry Katz and Helene Katz; and siblings Sherri Katz and Jennifer Katz.
On November 2, Michael Katz of Catonsville at 36. He is survived by his parents, Jerry Katz and Helene Katz; and siblings Sherri Katz and Jennifer Katz.
Baltimore Jewish Times Is Here For You
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the greater Baltimore area.
CONTRIBUTE
Support Independent Jewish Journalism
Your contribution helps keep the Baltimore Jewish Times a vital source of news, opinion and culture into the new decade and beyond.