On June 4, Michael Losover of Baltimore at 63. He is survived by children Matthew Losover and Brandon (Abby) Losover; siblings Brian Losover and Diane (Larry) Macklin; mother Elizabeth Losover; and nieces and nephews Jason (Kristen) Losover, Melanie Losover (Darrin Keller), Jessica (Abdo) Roffe and Joshua Macklin. He was predeceased by father Stanley “Sonny” Losover.

Contributions may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Congregation or the charity of your choice.