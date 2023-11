On Nov. 8, Michelle Goldenberg (née Levitta) of Baltimore at 89. She is survived by children Bluma Lax, Avraham (Fradah) Goldenberg, Rivka (Yisroel) Adelman, Tony (Yehudis) Goldenberg and Yosefa (Eliyahu) Benedikt and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisroel Charity Fund.