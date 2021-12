On Dec. 5, Jacob “Sonny” Yosef Miliman of Pikesville at 93. He is survived by children Howard (Penny) Miliman, Richard (Angela) Miliman, Ellen (Bob) Quinn and Joanie (Brian) Brown; sister-in-law Rhona Swartz; grandchildren Lisa (Andy) Diamond, Mandy (Dean) Glorioso, Jamie (Brian) Barr, Scott Miliman, Neil Weist, Justine (Adam) Goldschmidt, Aaron Miliman (fiancé Sara Eibner), Holly (Dani) Vanderwalde, Laura Quinn, Bobby (Morgan) Quinn, Alex Brown (Elyse Berkowitz), Cory (Rachel) Brown and Dustin Brown; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by wife Lois Miliman (née Schnydman); brother Theodore (Marcia) Miliman; brother-in-law Alan Swartz; and parents Cecelia and Louis Miliman.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.