On May 25, Stanley Morton “Marty” Miller, husband, father and grandfather, surrounded by his family at home at 90. He was born on Jan. 24, 1931, the son of Sylvia and Herbert Miller. He left for the Air Force to serve in the Korean War. After he returned, he received his accounting certificate from Johns Hopkins University. In 1958, he met his wife Esther Louise Miller (née Rosenbaum). They married and moved to Baltimore. Starting his career in the family neck-tie business formed his love of sales, travel and maps. After working at Columbia Records and Dun and Bradstreet, he established his own company. He and Louise ran Mercantile Corporation successfully for 25 years. He was preceded in death by wife Louise Miller; son Robert Miller; daughter Julie Miller; grandson Adam Miller and sister Joan Reisman. He is survived by children George (Norma) Miller, John (Cheryl) Miller and Carrie (Al) Parker and grandchildren Laura (Karen) Brown, Anna Miller, Kamber Parker, Alex Parker and Eli Miller.

Contributions may be sent to Greenville Area Parkinson Society, The Sierra Club or Baltimore Humane Society.