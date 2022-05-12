70th wedding anniversary Iris & Stanley J. Miller

Iris and Stanley J. will be celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary on 6/8. They are originally from Pikesville, Maryland and are presently residing in Boynton Beach, Florida. They were members of Laurel Hills, Turf Valley and Bonnie View Country Clubs. They were avid boaters and belonged to Maryland Yacht Club. Iris & Stanley have 3 children; Pam, Shelley & Hal. They have 7 Grandchildren; Justin, Clark, Adam, Ryan, Jennifer, Michael & Julie. They also have 9 Great Grandchildren; Logan, Matthew, Skylar, Braelyn, Elliott, Andrew, Franklin, Jackson & Freya. Stanley’s retired from a construction business and Iris became a domestic engineer.