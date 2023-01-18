On December 21, Milton Marder of Baltimore at 94. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor (née Steinberg); children Barbara Myers, Larry (Barbara) Marder, Elisabeth (David) Lefkowitz and Rabbi Chaim (Suzie) Marder; sister Belle (Myron) Manes; and grandchildren Ryan Myers, Rafi (Vered) Lefkowitz, Talia (Danny) Ackerman, Gadi (Emily) Lefkowitz, Eitan Lefkowitz, Alex ( Elana) Marder, Jessica (David) Marder Spiro, Shira (Jason) Saibel and Ari, Akiva, Shoshana, Ayelet, Yonina and Doni Marder. He was also blessed with many great-grandchildren.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Suburban Orthodox, 7504 Seven Mile Lane, Baltimore, MD 21209; Bikur Cholim, 2833 Smith Ave., Apt #242, Pikesville, MD 21209; or to the Jewish Caring Network, 122 Slade Ave., Suite 100A, Baltimore, MD 21208.