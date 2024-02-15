On Feb. 6, Mindelle Wexler (née Blum) of Baltimore at 105. She is survived by daughter Ilene Rosenthal; grandchildren Erin (Seth) Herring and Stephen (Simone) Rosenthal; great-grandchildren Sophie Herring, Eli Herring, Ari Herring, Ruby Rosenthal and Alexander Rosenthal; step-granddaughter Melissa Johnson and her daughter Tamya Stubbs; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Edward Wexler; children Joyce Wexler and Sylvan Wexler; brothers Frank Blum, and Barry Blum; parents Sylvia and David Blum; and son-in-law Richard Rosenthal. She was fiercely independent and blessed with the gift of longevity. She even drove until the age of 100 and the only thing that stopped her was a broken ankle. She overcame many obstacles in her life, including choosing to raise her daughter Joyce, who had Down syndrome, contrary to the advice of medical professionals at the time who recommended institutional care. She and Eddie belonged to several civic organizations and helped raise money for causes that served children with disabilities. Joyce died from Alzheimer’s disease at age 51, which is common among people with Down syndrome. When Mindelle was 101, she was the captain of the family Walk to End Alzheimer’s team “Joyce’s Voices,” once again raising money for a cause that was important to her. In 2019, Mindelle’s family celebrated her 100th birthday with a party and a guest list topping over 100. She also loved animals and adored her grand-dog Sadie who visited her regularly. Nothing in her life was more important to her than family and friends.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.