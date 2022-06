On June 13, Mindy Susan Naiditch of Baltimore at 69. She is survived by daughter Ashley (Justin) Pickering; brother Jeffrey (Zelda) Albaugh; and grandchildren Jonah and Madeline Pickering. She was predeceased by parents Ethel and Robert Albaugh.

Contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.