On Feb. 8, Sanford D. Minkin, M.D., of Pikesville at 79. He is survived by wife Sherri D. Minkin (née Schwartzman); children Liesl Miriam Blumenthal, Ethan Bennett Minkin (Sabina Low) and Marc Higger Minkin; brother Thomas (Patti) Minkin; and grandchildren Samantha Hailey Minkin, Ryan Cobey Blumenthal, Jake Dylan Minkin, Emma Rachel Blumenthal, Nora Blocker and Ethan Blocker. He was predeceased by parents Ella and Harry Minkin. He had four hobbies that he referred to as the “Four G’s”: grandchildren, genealogy, gardening and German. He will be remembered as the kindest, sweetest and most genuine person ever put on this earth, and all the lives he touched will forever be in his gratitude.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.