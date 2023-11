On Nov. 1, Miriam L. Gordon of Baltimore at 101. She is survived by son Martin “Mordechai” (Miriam F.) Gordon; grandchildren Chaim, Rivka, Chana, David and Jessica; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Harry Gordon; son Alan Gordon; and parents Anna and Harry Schwam.

