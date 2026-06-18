Modern Germany Records Highest-Ever Number of Antisemitic Incidents

Canaan Lidor | JNS

The number of antisemitic incidents documented in Germany in 2025 rose slightly from the previous year to a record 8,725, the Berlin-based Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism (RIAS) said in its annual report on Wednesday.

“The number of incidents has remained consistently high since Oct. 7, 2023, and continues to affect the lives of Jewish people,” the report said, adding that “Israel-related antisemitism” accounted for 68% of all incidents.

The 2025 tally, up by 98 incidents from 2024, included 178 assaults and 257 cases involving threats.

The 2022 tally stood at 2,480 incidents.

Among the incidents documented in the 2025 report was a case in Kehl, a western border town near Strasbourg, where four members of the Jewish community were insulted and spat on outside a Jewish prayer room. In the central state of Hesse, a rabbi was shoved in a supermarket in front of his children and had his cellphone snatched. The perpetrators referenced Israel during the attack, according to RIAS.

The report documented four cases of “extreme violence,” including a terrorist attack at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin.

Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, noted that the tally translates to about 24 incidents per day.

“These are not statistical outliers; it is the grim reality in Germany. The 2025 annual report from RIAS clearly shows that we are witnessing antisemitism solidify at record levels rather than easing,” he said in a statement.