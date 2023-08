On Aug. 5, Mollie Green (née Traunfeld) of Columbia at 101. She is survived by children Eugene Green, Ronald (Fonda) Green and Alan Green; grandchildren Cori Ramos, Evan (Robin) Green, David (Aliza) Green and Sarah (Frank) Regan; and great-grandchildren Levi, Matilda, Milo, Nate and Ruby. She was predeceased by husband Robert Green; daughter-in-law Karen Green; siblings Max Traunfeld, Sandra Pushkin, Morris Traunfeld and Irving Traunfeld; and parents Eugene and Pauline Traunfeld.

