On Jan. 25, Molly Rose Levin of Baltimore at 93. She is survived by children Gerald Levin, Alex Levin and Andrew (Devera) Levin; sister Selma (late Bernard) Yaffe; grandchildren Elizabeth Hlavek, Marcus Levin, David Levin, Daniel Levin, Amanda-Megan Levin, Samantha Levin and Spencer Levin; and great-grandchildren Scarlett Hlavek, Reese Levin and Isla Levin. She was predeceased by husband Sidney Levin; daughter Linda Sue Levin; and parents Judge Harry and Rebecca Kruger.

Contributions may be sent to Stella Maris Nursing Home, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Attn: Development Office, Timonium, MD 21093 or to the Israeli support charity of your choice.