On June 24, Monroe S. Zeffert of Pikesville at 66. He is survived by wife Dr. Patricia B. Zeffert (née Bissell); sons Laurance Charles (Katiana Simms) Zeffert, Harrison Jonah (Katrina Seely) Zeffert and Daniel Jacob Zeffert (Maxine Luke); siblings Robert Harry (Ann) Zeffert, Dr. Judith (Dr. Robert) Levy and Steven Daniel (Beth) Zeffert; granddaughter Kalia Zeffert and grandson Malakai Zeffert. He was predeceased by parents Vera Ina and Bernard Maurice Zeffert. He started catering in 1984 and the business grew and evolved into Maryland Catering Consortium, which included three divisions: Zeffert and Gold Catering, Celebrations Kosher Catering, and Cuisine Catering. His culinary expertise and generosity earned him lasting tributes, with Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation naming its kitchen “The Monroe Zeffert Dream Kitchen” and the John Hopkins Student Union Center honoring him with “Mr. Z’s Kitchen.” His passion for food and service will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Contributions may be sent to Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208; or Johns Hopkins Krieger School of Arts and Sciences, Zanvyl Krieger School of Arts and Sciences, Office of External Affairs, 3901 Keswick Road, Keswick North, Second Floor, Baltimore, MD 21211-226.