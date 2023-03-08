On March 2, Morris Weiner of Marriottsville at 89. He is survived by his wife Marilynn Weiner (née Shure); children Sindy (Jarid) Jennings, Margie Weiner (Ted Gosnell) and Jeri Weiner-Cuffley (Jim Russell); honorary daughter Erin Cole Baker; grandchildren Alexis Cuffley, Gwynneth (Lamont) Jennings-Davis and Aarnelle Blackwell; great-grandson Noah Rhoten; and many nieces and nephews, to include Louis Weiner, Bette Levin and Stacy Kloetzli. He was predeceased by 12 biological and 4 foster siblings; birthparents Mollie and Henry Weiner; and foster mom Sadie Kamber. He is known and loved by many. He loved to socialize and was known for his sense of humor. He was proudest of his family, successful career (M. Weiner Vacuum Service and Sales) and the cars he’s owned (especially his Corvettes).

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W Mt Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.