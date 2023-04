On April 13, Moshe (Harold Morris) Herman of Columbia at 60. He is survived by siblings Gia Winchester, Bruriah Herman Schechter (Daniel Yaakov Schechter) and Susan Herman; and mother Sally Elliott. He was predeceased by siblings Michael Israel Herman and Sarah Herman; and father Aaron Herman. He was source of light for all around him.

Contributions may be sent to Colel Chabad.