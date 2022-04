On April 8, Frida Moskowitz (née Katz) of Baltimore at 98. She is survived by children Leah (Yisroel) Shapiro, Nissi (Eva) Moskowitz and Yitzchock (Janet) Moskowitz; grandchildren Yudit (Mark) Jubas, Aryeh (Gabi) Moskowitz, Doni (Shoshana) Moskowitz, Yossi (Malka) Shapiro and Naomi (Spencer) Millen; and great-grandchildren Joey Jubas, Jason Jubas, Jaden Jubas, Kineret Shapiro, Tikvah Shapiro, Jonas Shapiro, Zack Moskowitz, Rebecca Moskowitz, Maya Moskowitz and Zia Millen. She was predeceased by husband Moshe Moskowitz; daughter Tzvia Malka; and parents Yitzchok and Leah Katz.

Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, 115 Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Baltimore, 21208.