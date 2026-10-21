Mount Washington Resident Among 6 Pomegranate Writing Fellows

Identity is sometimes complicated for Lisa Aslan as an American-born Jew with Iraqi parents who were born in Iran.

The Mount Washington resident delights in finding ways to incorporate Mizrahi education, culture and history into Baltimore’s Jewish institutions, such as Krieger Schechter Day School, which her two children attend.

She has written about her family’s stories in Iran and Iraq in a children’s book manuscript through a PJ Library initiative. But she realized she’s better suited to writing for adults.

Aslan is among the six Jewish women of color selected for the Jewish Women’s Archive’s Pomegranate Writing Fellowship. It’s a yearlong program that provides Jewish women writers of color the “support, mentorship and community they need to deepen their writing practice and explore new creative and professional possibilities,” according to the organization’s website.

Though the 2026–27 fellows have only met once at the time of publication, Aslan already sees herself homing in on the personal essay format throughout the year.

“[My work] would definitely be about me and my family,” she said. “I would probably talk about my Iraqi grandmother and the way her accent is like an accent that I will never get to hear again because it was so unique to her.”

Aslan hasn’t necessarily been super vocal about her identity as a person of color — “There was a lot of internal work I had to do to be comfortable” with participating in this fellowship — but she’s written about how embracing her Mizrahi heritage deepened her connection to Judaism in a November article for The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore.

The Pomegranate Fellowship is another way to spread awareness of Sephardic and Mizrahi culture and history in a world that largely views Judaism through an Ashkenazi lens.

“I’ll write family stories and memories, kind of rethinking what I experienced as a kid and putting it into the larger context of what I know of my family’s history,” Aslan said. “I’m really curious about exploring motherhood in the context of a Middle Eastern background and the expectations around motherhood and [my] enjoyment of it and maternal ambivalence.”

She hopes to brainstorm more ideas as she goes.

“When you have writing prompts and a cohort of people, I think it’s a great way to collaborate and feed off of each other as well,” she said.

Aslan doesn’t think of herself as a writer — rather, she’s someone who loves to write. Studying journalism and English as an undergraduate and writing for her high school newspaper deepened her interest.

In college, Aslan took a course on creative nonfiction and continued taking similar courses throughout her undergraduate years.

“I realized it was a wonderful way for me to process and understand my experience in the world,” she said.

Aslan applied to the Pomegranate Writing Fellowship last summer because she “really wanted a way to keep writing” — something that’s difficult to do on top of a full-time job.

“A fellowship is a wonderful way for me to explore Jewish themes and Jewish identity in the context of my own identity and experience,” Aslan said. “This is a great way to do that.”

Aslan doesn’t have specific memories that she knows she’ll include in her writing.

“I think there was a lot lost in translation of [my family] leaving Iraq, going to Iran, going from Iran to America — there were stops in Israel,” she said. “There was just so much transition and [I’ll] explore how that resulted in my experience of our own culture and what assimilation looks like.”

To learn more about her family history, Aslan interviewed her grandmother when she was alive, as well as other relatives.

“I tried to get those stories,” Aslan said. “The funniest thing is that everyone’s telling of something looks very different, so the truth is somewhere in between all of those different perspectives.”

Such representation is especially important to Aslan, who doesn’t often see herself or her family reflected within Jewish life.

“I always feel welcome,” she clarified. “The synagogue that we go to is an incredibly welcoming place. But do I see myself represented there in any way, either through the liturgy or the ways in which people are speaking or expressing the way they practice Judaism? No, because in terms of practice and experience, it’s just different.”

She looks forward to getting to know the five other fellows in the cohort and getting started.

“I’m thrilled to have a new community of writers and have an opportunity to write about topics that are really important to me and to raise visibility around the things that are important,” Aslan said. “If my writing serves as a vehicle for advocating for better intentionality around inclusion of Mizrahi and Sephardic stories, then that will have been successful for me.”

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com