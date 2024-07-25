On July 18, Muriel H. Simon of Pikesville at 95. She is survived by children Marjorie Simon and Steven (Sandra) Simon; grandchildren Jennifer (Christopher) Kelbaugh and Richard Simon (Lauren Mayer); great-grandchildren James, Alex, Akiva, Hillel and Miriam Elka; and niece Sondra Solomon. She was predeceased by husband Joseph E. Simon; sister Ruth (Gilbert) Solomon; and parents Lillian and Julius Helman.

Contributions may be sent to the Krieger Schechter Scholarship Fund at Chizuk Amuno, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.