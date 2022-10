On September 30, Murray Daitchman of Syracuse, N.Y., at 90. He is survived by wife Roberta Joan Daitchman (née Benvenuti); children Diane (Yehoshua) Liff, Jay (Karen) Daitchman and Shoshana (Jeff) Wohlgelernter. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by daughter Laure Gutman and grandson David Gutman.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to Bais Yaakov School for Girls, 6300 Smith Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209.