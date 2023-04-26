On April 12, Murray R. Stein of Potomac at 91. He is survived by wife Barbara Baylus Stein, Ph.D; four daughters and their spouses: Elisa Stein Lata, M.D. and Adrian L. Lata, M.D.; Julie Stein Bender Maeir, J.D. (David); Cheryl Stein Cloh (Steven, J.D.); and Rona Stein Israelson (Scott, M.B.A.); nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Marilyn Ayares Sopka. The son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Broker Stein, he was also preceded in death by brother Harold Stein. He earned a juris doctorate degree and several awards in International Law as Extradition Attorney of distinction for 40 years in the United States Justice Department. As the attorney of record in the extradition of Nazi war criminals, he returned Klaus Barbie, Artukovic, Hermine Braunsteiner, Ivan Demjanjuk among others working with Simon Weisenthal and the Klarsfelds, Serge and Beate. He argued cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. His colleagues called him Mr. Extradition. He was a multitasker who valued promptness. The law and courtroom were his passions. Reading voraciously was his hobby. After a long brave struggle with multiple illnesses, his courage and determination failed. He closed his eyes for the last time at daybreak.

