On January 9, Murray Tapper of Baltimore at 87. He is survived by his wife, Ethel Tapper (née Cohen); children Saralee (Mark) Greenberg and Barbara Jean Tapper; grandchildren Rabbi Ariel Greenberg (David) Platt and Samuel (Katie) Greenberg; and great-grandchildren Hailey and Ian Platt, and Olivia Greenberg.

Murray was predeceased by siblings Bernard Tapper, Marvin Tapper and Alvin Tapper; and parents Bertha and Samuel Tapper.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.