Music in the Meadow Concert Weathers the Storm

Nearly 200 people came together to support The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore and enjoy a summer concert in the meadow on Pearlstone’s campus.

The Music in the Meadow concert took place Sunday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. Featured bands included Nelly’s Echo, The Sidleys and Ed & Company.

Several agencies of The Associated tabled at booths at the event, where they gave out information on their organizations and provided crafts and other activities for participants to enjoy. One booth, operated by the Edward A. Myerberg Center, held live boxing demonstrations and a drum line.

The festivities catered to people of all ages and abilities — with the Macks Center for Jewish Connections offering sensory-friendly kits to make sure everyone had the opportunity to enjoy themselves.

“We’re here for the music, dancing and to see our friends,” attendee Howard Levin said.

“We go all the time,” added Cheri Milrad, who was at the event with Levin. “We’re supporting The Associated.”

At Music in the Meadow, children played in water, blew bubbles and pushed giant beach balls, and adults set up picnic spots across the grassy meadow. Some groups took advantage of the nearby picnic tables, and others brought camping chairs. During the performances, couples danced, laughed and snacked.

For some, Pearlstone’s campus represented more than just a place to enjoy some music.

One attendee, Flora Friedman, shared that her daughter was married there. Friedman attended the event with her brother, Simon “Si” Kaldron, and his wife, Sheila.

Another attendee, Robyn Schaffer, shared that her son works at Pearlstone. But it wasn’t just a homecoming for her, it was a homecoming for the picnic she brought — which was prepared with produce grown and harvested on the campus. Some of her dishes included pickled peppers and gazpacho.

Not everyone brought their own food. Some people came eagerly anticipating the Kona Ice and Char Bar food trucks, which had parked and set up shop along a straw-covered dirt path.

This concert was The Associated’s second installment of Music in the Meadow; the first was held in 2021. There was no concert in 2022. This year’s event marked a triumphant return for summer fun, and it almost went off without a hitch.

An hour into the concert, dark clouds had started to gather and light thunder echoed in the distance. Soon, rain began to fall. But the community wasn’t about to let that end the fun. While some of the attendees did leave, many produced umbrellas and others huddled under the lit pavilion. The band turned around to face the crowd’s new location and didn’t miss a beat.

“Although the mid-concert rain caused us to shift slightly, the crowd stayed and enjoyed the community gathering, music and the sound of nature all around us,” said Pam Friedman, co-chair of Music in the Meadow. “It was a great night.”