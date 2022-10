On October 2, Myra Dorothy Auslander (née Brickman) of Owings Mills at 89. She is survived by husband Mervin Y. Auslander; children Bruce Auslander and Valerie Auslander; grandchildren Michael Hudak (Barbara Duvall), Jennifer Hudak and Steven Hudak; great-granddaughter Grace Hudak; and son-in-law Ralph Lepson. She was predeceased by daughter Arlene Lepson; brother Alan Brickman; and parents Eva and Abraham Brickman.

Contributions in her memory may be made to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950, Dallas, TX 75251.