On May 27, Myra E. Satisky (née Apple) of Baltimore at 88. She is survived by children Daniel (Terri) Satisky and Janene (Steven) Ellis and grandchildren Eric Satisky, Dana Satisky, Jason Ellis and Julie Ellis. She was predeceased by husband William Satisky and parents Shirley and Michael Apple.

Contributions may be sent to Miriam Lodge, 3622 Glen Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.