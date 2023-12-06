On Nov. 20, Myra Schaftel (née Epstein) of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by children Susan (Scott) Yurow, Louis Schaftel (Beth Kressman) and Sandy (Michael) Teitelbaum; grandchildren Courtney (Jeremy) Caplan, Casey (Rivka) Yurow, Lindsey Suter, Jesse Yurow, Noah Schaftel, Cody Schaftel, Matt (Dorie) Teitelbaum, Josh (Kristina) Teitelbaum and Sam Teitelbaum; and great-grandchildren Grace Caplan, Jonah Caplan, Blake Suter, Pele Yurow, Eloise Teitelbaum, Bennett Teitelbaum, Milo Teitelbaum and Simone Teitelbaum. She was predeceased by husband Arnold Schaftel; brother Norman Epstein; and parents Samuel and Mollie Epstein.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School Scholarship Fund, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208; or to NAMI Metro Baltimore, 2601 N. Howard St., Suite 130, Baltimore, MD 21218, online at NAMIBaltimore.org; or to Friends of the Israeli Defense Fund (FIDF), PO Box 4224 NY, NY 10163.