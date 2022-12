On November 20, Myron “Mike” Stern of Tamarac, Fla., at 88. He is survived by his wife, Alice Stern (née Fisher); daughters Caryn (Michael) Altman and Tobi (Larry) Dickstein; and grandchildren Chana, Shmuel, Moshe (Sara), Akiva, Sarah and Sammy. He was predeceased by his sister, Sheila Feldman; as well as his parents, Hannah and Charles Stern.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Chabad Jewish Center of Southwest Coral Springs, 11325 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs, FL 33071.