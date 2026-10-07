Na’aleh Leadership Symposium Returns in Baltimore

Susanna Garfein, executive director of Na’aleh: The Hub for Leadership Learning in Baltimore, said the annual Shoshana S. Cardin Leadership Symposium always brings valuable lessons to the Baltimore community.

Last year, she heard one such lesson that stuck with her that she thinks applies to this year’s theme “Holding Community: Leadership, Care and Courage in Fragile Times.”

“The only bad conversations happening are the ones that we are not having,” Garfein said. “In other words, if we avoid the conversation because we don’t want to disagree, that’s bad because that means we’re further isolating ourselves and not talking and learning about different ways of thinking about a problem.”

Na’aleh’s Cardin Symposium is returning to Baltimore Oct. 20 at the headquarters of The Associated. It will feature speakers Yehuda Kurtzer, president of the Shalom Hartman Institute, and Rabbi Jessy Dressin, founder and executive director of Baltimore’s Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh. They will take part in a conversation moderated by Sandy Cardin, founder of the nonprofit Global Jewry.

Garfein said she and the committee tasked with creating the panel were inspired in part by a recent essay by Kurtzer called “Our Fragile Tents: Community, Consent, and Care.”

“For years, Jewish communities at large have been speaking in terms of the ‘open tent,’” she said. “Making sure that we welcome everyone, and different identities and different viewpoints … we’ve gone from this place of being the open, welcoming tent, to the tent that is concerned about security, concerned about where we agree and where we don’t agree and kind of creating these litmus tests around what it means to belong and not to belong.”

For Garfein, one of the key points of the conversation will be about discussing the approach to disagreement and how to best deal with it when it inevitably comes up.

“It’s OK to not agree — what matters is how we disagree,” she said.

Shoshana Cardin was the founding chair of ACHARAI, a former standalone organization that is now part of Na’aleh. ACHARAI works to help those who are in line for a board president position at a Jewish nonprofit prepare for that role. While Cardin died nearly a decade ago, the values she worked to advance are still present in Na’aleh’s mission.

“So much of what she stood for was about Jewish wisdom and using Jewish wisdom to face the realities of Jewish communal life today. So many of the conversations that we have at the Shoshana S. Cardin Leadership Symposium really are [about] grappling with questions and conversations that the Jewish community is having, and bringing in experts to help facilitate,” Garfein said.

Garfein has only been executive director at Na’aleh for a little more than a year, although her tenure with the organization is not how she became involved in the Cardin Symposium.

“I have been a participant for years,” she said.

Garfein said that one of her greatest takeaways is the variety of the community and the perspectives that are represented at each Cardin Symposium.

“To have a convening where we bring people together that represent the breadth of the community in honor of Shoshana Cardin, who was so much about convening a diversity of voices around importance of the leadership to strengthen Jewish community, is a really powerful opportunity of this evening,” Garfein said.

On Oct. 20, Na’aleh and the Baltimore Jewish community will come together for a talk that organizers hope will spur many more. The group is varied and will represent different areas of the world of Jewish leadership.

“That is why I think people will love hearing from the panel. Rabbi Jessy can see things locally. She can give us that perspective, and Yehuda Kurtzer is having this conversation about Jewish people on a daily basis — what does it mean to be a people right now?” Garfein said.

Garfein said the issues facing the Jewish people make the symposium’s conversation particularly important.

“This is the conversation we need to be having,” she said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com