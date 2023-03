On March 7, Nancy Elvira Berner (née Asp) of Baltimore at 75. She is survived by husband Leonard Bertrand Berner; children Rachel (Moshe) Landy, Allison (Matthew) Soskil and Sharon (Reuvan) Flax; as well as 21 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was predeceased by parents Gustav and Violet Asp.

Contributions may be sent to the Jewish charity of your choice.